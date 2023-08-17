SEVENTEEN's S.Coups to undergo surgery after sustaining knee injury

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 05:01 pm 1 min read

S.Coups to undergo left knee surgery

K-pop is one of the most known genres in the world and ardent fans monitor every minute update about their favorite stars. In a recent development, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups will halt all group-related activities as the pop star will undergo a knee surgery. The group's agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement updating fans about S.Coups's health.

What exactly happened to the rapper?

PLEDIS Entertainment stated, "The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by medical staff and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide updates on the progression of his treatment and rehabilitation schedule at a later time." The rapper injured his left knee and sustained a ligament tear while playing a ball game for content filming.

S.Coups is currently focusing on recovery

The statement read, "S.Coups will be unable to participate in the majority of the scheduled activities for the time being and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans." In July, Seungkwan sustained an injury and halted activities. Reportedly, he will make a comeback in October.

