Man encounters unknown infection after bite from stray cat

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 07, 2023 | 11:07 am 2 min read

The bacteria did not match the genetic records of known species

A UK man became the first known person to contract a new bacterial infection after being bitten by a stray cat, as reported in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. The 48-year-old is said to have experienced painful swelling in both hands after being bitten multiple times by a feral cat. Fortunately, the individual received timely treatment and fully recovered from the infection.

The dead tissue around the wounds was surgically removed

According to the study, the man reported to the emergency department where his wounds were cleaned and dressed. He was given a tetanus shot and was sent home with antibiotics. Despite that, his infection worsened the next day, which required surgical removal of dead tissue around his wounds and intravenous antibiotics. After another round of oral antibiotics, he fully recovered.

The microbe was found to belong to the genus Globicatella

Upon investigating the microbes found inside the man's wounds, doctors found they resembled Streptococcus, a group of bacteria that causes bacterial pneumonia among other conditions. However, this microbe's genome did not match any known species. The team finally uncovered it belongs to the genus Globicatella. Full genome sequencing revealed it varies from related strains by around 20%, suggesting it's "distinct and previously undescribed species."

Cat bites and scratches should be taken seriously

This case serves as a cautionary tale. Cat bites and scratches should be taken seriously, especially if they break the skin. A cat's claws and teeth can create small, deep puncture wounds that quickly seal up, and in the process trap bacteria beneath the skin. This poses a greater risk for those with weakened immune systems, like the elderly.