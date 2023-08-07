Technology

Zuckerberg criticizes Musk's plan to live-stream their fight on X

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 10:52 am 2 min read

Zuckerberg remains skeptical about Musk's commitment

Mark Zuckerberg has responded to Elon Musk's decision to live-stream their cage fight on X. The Meta CEO took a dig at Musk's choice of live-streaming platform, suggesting a more reliable one "that can actually raise money for charity." Zuckerberg expressed his readiness for the fight, on Threads, claiming he already proposed August 26 as the fight date, but Musk is yet to respond.

The cage fight excites the public

The proposed cage fight between Zuckerberg and Musk has generated a lot of public interest, with many people excited about the idea. Musk initially issued the challenge, and Zuckerberg agreed. However, negotiations have been ongoing, with date and other details still undecided. Some view this as a publicity stunt, while others see it as a chance for the CEOs to settle their differences physically.

Musk's commitment was uncertain earlier

The Meta CEO loves the sport and says he "will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens." After initially agreeing to Musk's fight challenge in June, Zuckerberg told Meta employees at the end of July that he wasn't certain if the fight would happen as Musk's commitment was uncertain. It was only recently that Musk started posting about the fight again.

If the fight is short, I probably win: Musk

Musk resumed posting about the fight after sharing a video of himself working out in the X office. Replying to an X post on Sunday, he claimed, "If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance." Musk is taller and heavier than Zuckerberg, but it is unclear whether these stats will be advantageous for him or not.

Have a look at Musk's response

Potential consequences: Media frenzy or distraction?

The potential consequences of the cage fight between Zuckerberg and Musk are multifold. If it happens, it could be a major media event, attracting global attention. However, it could have significant implications for both individuals and their companies. If either CEO gets injured, it could impact their company's stock price/reputation. The proposed fight highlights that physical strength still matters, even in the tech world.