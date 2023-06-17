World

Why LinkedIn blocked this 14-year-old SpaceX engineer's profile

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 17, 2023 | 12:41 pm 2 min read

LinkedIn blocks 14-year-old SpaceX engineer's account

A 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy recently took to LinkedIn to announce that Elon Musk's SpaceX hired him as a software engineer. Identified as Kairan Quazi, the teenager's LinkedIn post instantly went viral, too. While SpaceX didn't consider too much about Quazi's age, LinkedIn felt that the 14-year-old was too young to seek jobs on its social media platform and decided to block his profile.

Quazi's reaction to LinkedIn blocking his profile

Reacting to the development, Quazi now took to Instagram and said that his LinkedIn account was restricted due to him not being 16 years old. Furthermore, the 14-year-old also added that this was the "illogical, primitive nonsense" that he has been constantly facing. Notably, as per LinkedIn's rules, users need to be above the age of 16 to seek jobs on the platform.

Know about Quazi's Instagram post on LinkedIn

"LinkedIn just sent me this notice that they are deleting my account because I'm not 16. This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly," Quazi wrote on Instagram. "I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?" asked the 14-year-old.

Check out Quazi's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by thepythonkairan on June 17, 2023 at 11:10 am IST

All you need to know about Quazi

Interestingly, Quazi recently graduated from Santa Clara University and announced the news of being hired by SpaceX. "Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability," he posted on LinkedIn.

Quazi's introduction to transformational leadership at 9

According to LA Times, the 14-year-old's remarkable journey began when he was just two when he learned how to communicate in complete sentences. Revealing his introduction to transformational leadership happened when he was nine, Quazi earlier stated he even interned at Intel Labs. "In a sea of so many 'no's by Silicon Valley's most vaunted companies, that ONE leader saying yes...changed everything," he posted.

