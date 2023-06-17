World

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts France; 1,100 homes without electricity

The quake hit western France on Friday night

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted France on Friday night, IANS reported, quoting the French Central Seismological Bureau (FCSB). The epicenter of the quake was determined to be 28km from the city of Niort in the Deux-Sevres department of western France. Christophe Bechu, the minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, called it "one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in metropolitan France."

1,100 homes without electricity after quake

Bechu further stated that the evaluation of the damage was being conducted. "So far, one minor injury has been taken care of by the emergency services," he reportedly said on social media. In the neighboring Charente-Maritime prefecture, 1,100 homes were without electricity, and a high-voltage line was affected. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

