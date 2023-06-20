Technology

Indian start-up launches world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable at Rs. 25,000

Indian start-up launches world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable at Rs. 25,000

Written by Akash Pandey June 20, 2023 | 06:15 pm 3 min read

The Ultrahuman Ring Air will receive automatic firmware updates via the Ultrahuman App (Photo credit: Ultrahuman)

Ultrahuman, a Bengaluru-based start-up, has introduced its health-oriented wearable ring, dubbed the Ultrahuman Ring Air. Touted to be the world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable, it weighs just 2.45g, making it around 11 times lighter than a typical smartwatch. The device packs a comprehensive set of features, providing detailed insights into one's day-to-day fitness metrics. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Ultrahuman hopes to revolutionize the wearable sector with its latest innovation. The Ultrahuman Ring Air succeeds the Ultrahuman Ring from last year. The tracking wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android, and using sophisticated real-time activity sensors, it measures your movement, sleep, and body's energy dynamics to provide real-time insights. The company is emerging as a premium brand in the wearable space.

The ring is made from jet-grade titanium

The Ultrahuman Ring Air has a durable outer shell made using fighter jet-grade titanium. For resistance against everyday wear and tear, the shell is reinforced with a 'tungsten carbide carbon' coating. On the inside, the ring is coated with hypoallergenic epoxy resin, to ensure comfort for a longer period. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.1mm wide and 2.45-2.8mm sleek. It tips the scale at 2.4-3.6g.

It tracks sleep quality, skin temperature, and more

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is loaded with a bevy of fitness-focused features, making it a viable alternative to a bigger smartwatch. Its Sleep Index feature provides a thorough evaluation of sleep health, analyzing factors like sleep duration, resting heart rate, and restfulness. The wearable can also measure skin temperature in a variety of conditions, such as physical exertion, stress, and illness.

It can be used with Ultrahuman M1 glucose-monitoring platform

The Ultrahuman Ring Air utilizes the Phase Response Curve (PRC) to let users comprehend how their body's circadian rhythm responds to outside stimuli. Users can also get key Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights to maximize recovery. The wearable's Movement Index optimizes glucose metabolism and boosts non-exercise energy expenditure. It can be used independently or in conjunction with the conventional glucose monitoring platform, Ultrahuman M1.

It packs a range of sensors

The Ultrahuman Ring Air features advanced sensors, including Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG), a non-contact skin temperature sensor, 6-axis motion sensors, and heart rate/oxygen saturation monitoring LEDs. Its 24mAh battery charges from 0-100% in 1.5-2 hours. Per charge, the wearable can last up to six days. It comes with Bluetooth Low Energy and is compatible with iOS as well as Android smartphones via the Ultrahuman App.

The device is available for sale

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is offered in a single Matte Black color. The early bird price for 1,000 orders is set at Rs. 24,999. The wearable can be purchased from Ultrahuman's official website.