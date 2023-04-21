Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Tahir Raj Bhasin! Admiring the lad's fittest roles

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 21, 2023, 04:40 am 2 min read

The Mardaani villain turns 36! Although only a few films old in Bollywood, Tahir Raj Bhasin has emerged as one of the most protean actors to ace both influential and gray characters. The lad is also known for his chiseled physique, which adds charm to all the roles he dons. On his birthday, let's admire some of his fittest looks ever.

Chhichhore: The actor's athletic body was no mean feat

Bhasin's workout routine for all his films is usually a combination of gym exercises and sports.w When he was filming for Chhichhore as a sports champion, the actor had to mold his body into that of an athlete, for which he trained in four different kinds of sports including football, athletics, kabaddi, and volleyball. He trained for four to five hours daily!

A 'sporty' look indeed!

Looop Lapeta: His six-pack abs became a 'hot' topic

Flaunting six-pack abs for the first time, Bhasin revealed that it required a lot of consistency and dedication. "Luckily, the lockdown proved instrumental in focusing diet towards this. I've worked out rigorously for three months to make sure a fixed amount of exercise goes in every week and also controlled the protein-to-carbohydrate ratio," he shared during an interview.

Force 2: The star worked hard for his toned looks

During one of his media interviews, Bhasin once stated that it was "extremely challenging" for him "to stay calm while performing action sequences in Force 2." And to pull them off like a pro, the actor shared, "There was a lot of functional training involved." He indulged in a host of exercises and made multiple sets and repetitions of each to get through.

83: His body was a result of a six-month coaching

For his role as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the film 83, Bhasin had to undergo intensive training that lasted for a whopping six months! "It took around six months of cricket coaching with national coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu. I never imagined there is so much technicality and discipline involved in this sport," he was quoted saying in an interview with Mirror Online.

Now that's what dedication looks like!

