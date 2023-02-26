Lifestyle

Plyometrics: 5 exercises to supercharge your day

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 26, 2023, 09:45 am 2 min read

Build speed, endurance and strength with these exercises

Plyometrics are quick and involve powerful movements. They are designed to increase your speed, endurance, and strength. Doing plyometric exercises can cause stress to your muscles and joints, so it is important that you have the strength and fitness level necessary to do these exercises safely and effectively. Here are five such exercises to kickstart your day.

Clapping push-ups

Start in a standard push-up position, with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body towards the ground. Now, explosively push off the ground with your hands, propelling your body upwards. While your body is in the air, clap your hands together and then quickly return your hands to the ground to catch your fall. Do two sets of 10-12 reps each.

Reverse lunge knee-ups

Start in a standing lunge with your right foot forward. Place your left hand on the floor and extend your right arm straight back. Jump explosively up to bring your left knee up as high as you can, lifting your right arm and dropping your left arm back and down. Land softly on the same foot. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch and repeat.

Lateral bounds

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Shift your weight to one side and explosively jump laterally to the other side. Land softly on the opposite foot. Immediately jump back in the other direction, shifting your weight to the opposite foot. Continue jumping back and forth, alternating between each foot for at least 30 seconds.

Squat jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Lower your body into a squat position. Explosively jump up as high as you can, driving your arms up for additional momentum. Land softly on the balls of your feet. Immediately lower your body back into a squat position. Do two sets of 10-12 reps each.

Box jumps

Find a sturdy box that is at a comfortable height for you to jump onto. Stand in front of the box with your feet shoulder-width apart. Swing your arms back to generate momentum, then explosively jump up onto the box. Land softly on top of the box with both feet, then immediately jump off backward. Do three sets of 10-12 reps each.