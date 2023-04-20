Lifestyle

How to safeguard your eyes from the heatwave

2 min read

Keep your eyes cool with these simple eye care tips

Feeling the heat? Don't let it reach your precious eyes. Heatwaves can wreak havoc on your eyes, leaving them dry, and irritated, and even impair your vision. Fear not, though, because we have got some effective tips to keep your eyes safe and sound during the scorching summer season. Let's jump in and discover how we can protect our eyes and keep them cool.

Shield your eyes with sunglasses

Make sure to wear sunglasses when you are out in the sun. Choose the ones which have UV protection to prevent damage to your eyes. If you rely on prescription glasses to see clearly, don't let that stop you from enjoying the sunshine. Instead of choosing regular sunglasses, opt for custom-made ones that have your prescription. Here's a guide to picking the right sunglasses.

Drink plenty of fluids

Dehydration is a common problem during hot weather conditions, and it can even affect our eyes and vision. If your eyes feel itchy or red, it could be a sign that they need more water. There are plenty of tasty and refreshing options to keep us hydrated besides water as well, like watermelon and mangoes. Don't know what to drink? Try these summer smoothies.

Keep your eyes hydrated with eye drops

When it gets super hot outside, sometimes we need to do more than just drink water to stay comfortable. If you are feeling dryness in your eyes or irritation, it might be time to use some eye drops (after checking with your eye doctor, of course!). Prescription eye drops can help lubricate your eyes and soothe any discomfort.

Stay shaded under hats

Wearing a hat isn't just a fashion statement - it is also a smart way to protect your eyes from intense sunlight. Hats can offer extra coverage for your head and face, shielding you from harmful UV rays. Here are five summer hats every woman must get her hands on to stay stylish and protect her eyes from the harsh sun.

Be cautious while applying sunscreen around the eyes

We all apply sunscreen without fail to avoid sun damage during summer, but we often overlook the risk of applying it near the eyes. Sunscreens with high SPF can cause discomfort if they accidentally get into your eyes. While this doesn't cause permanent damage, it can lead to chemical burns on the surface of your eyes, which can be painful.