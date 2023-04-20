Lifestyle

Eid-ul-Fitr: Serve your guests these refreshing and cooling drinks

Apr 20, 2023

These cooling Eid drinks are perfect for summers

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 21-22 this year. On this day, the Muslim community across the world prepares to mark the end of the month of Ramzan. On this day, people end their Roza, offer prayers to Allah, wear new clothes, and prepare special mouth-watering delicacies. Here are five cooling drinks to serve your guests on this day.

Watermelon basil cooler

Loaded with chunks of watermelon and fresh basil leaves, this refreshing cooler comes with essential nutrients and is the perfect summertime drink. Add watermelon pieces, basil leaves, and lemon juice in a mixer and blend them well until smooth. Pour the juice into a glass. Add club soda and crushed ice and stir well. Garnish with basil leaves and serve chilled.

Lemon mint cooler

One of the most classic drinks to serve at your Eid party, this lemon mint cooler is easy to make and will keep your guests cool in the summer season. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice, water, and sugar in a mixer and blend everything well. Add more water, fresh mint leaves, and club soda and stir well. Garnish with lemon slices and ice.

Mohabbat ka sharbat

Mohabbat ka sharbat or the drink of love is a fragrant Eid special milk-based cooler that is quite popular in the bylanes of Old Delhi. Pour chilled milk into a bowl. Add lots of ice cubes along with some rose syrup and mix everything well. Add chopped watermelon cubes and stir well. Pour into a glass, top with watermelon chunks, and serve.

Badam sharbat

A must-have during Eid, this badam sharbat has a thick and luscious texture. Soak almonds in water for eight-10 hours, drain, and remove their skin. Blend almonds with water and saffron until smooth. Cook the almond paste bringing it to a boil. Add sugar, and cardamom powder and mix. Add this concentrate to a glass, pour chilled milk and ice cubes, stir, and serve.

Date milkshake

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, dates help boost your immunity and make your body strong. It is cooling, refreshing, and healthy and has a natural sweetness to it. Add full-fat milk, roughly chopped dates, honey, ground cinnamon, and peeled and chopped ripe banana to a mixer and blend everything well until smooth and creamy. Add ice cubes, stir well, and serve chilled.