Water weight: Meaning, causes, symptoms, and ways to lose it

Water weight can cause bloating and swelling

'Weight'! Can water also add up some kilos? When it comes to weight loss, most people advise drinking more and more water as it naturally suppresses appetite and fosters the burning of extra calories. However, did you know that excess consumption can lead to water retention in the body which causes multiple health issues? And believe us, it's not the best feeling ever.

Meaning: Let's understand what water weight exactly is

Water weight occurs when you consume excess water throughout the day, more than your kidneys can flush out. Generally, the human body is capable of retaining 50-60% water, however, any extra fluid leads to water weight. It can temporarily cause your overall body weight to increase by a kilo or so in a single day and make you feel uncomfortable throughout.

Causes: Many natural and lifestyle issues are to be blamed

The causes behind experiencing water weight are many. They span from natural reasons to lifestyle issues and can happen to anyone, anytime. Among the top causes of this condition include pregnancy, menstruation, hormonal birth control, increased cortisol/stress levels, salty foods, carb-rich offerings, travel, and medicinal reactions. Other factors such as a sedentary lifestyle with no exercise﻿ or movement can also lead to it.

Symptoms: Bloating, sleep difficulty, and swelling are its top signs

Bloating is one the most common and top symptoms of water weight. You'd feel as though your belly is filled with water despite only taking a few sips. This also gives rise to other symptoms such as difficulty falling asleep, fatigue, and stiff joints. One may also experience swelling in the abdomen area, arms, hands, legs, and feet, and unintended weight fluctuations.

Here's how you can get rid of water weight

Exercise regularly, as it causes you to sweat and decrease the amount of water retained in your body. Savor some hydrating foods as they can help your body excrete excess water. Additionally, improve your sleep as it is the time when your system works around healing you. Another important way is to decrease stress and increase electrolytes in your body.