Tone your legs without gyming with these yoga asanas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 20, 2023, 04:49 pm 2 min read

You can easily skip the gym for this yoga-based leg workout

Your ultimate "leg day" with an ancient touch. Besides giving a boost to your mental health, yoga can also help you achieve the fitness goals that you hit the gym for. Even when it comes to toning the legs, this age-old lifestyle practice ticks all the boxes with certain asanas that are effective and easily doable. Check out five of them below.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie down on your back. Now bend your knees and ensure that your heels are pulled toward the body. Keep your arms beside you. The next step is to lift your thighs and hips, keeping them parallel to the floor. Tighten your glutes as you do that. Hold your ankles with your hands and stay in this position for a minute.

Utkatasana

Begin by standing with your feet together and arms at your side. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the ceiling. Now get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward. Doing this pose can stretch and tone your hips, back, and legs.

Adho mukha svanasana

This yoga asana stretches the muscles of your arms, legs, inner thighs, and calves. Form a tabletop position with your toes pointing inwards. Lift your hips in the air and form a downward slope. Your biceps should touch your ears as you elongate your arms and legs to form an inclined downward position. Relax your head and back, and stretch your torso.

Virabhadrasana II

Stand with your legs wide apart and turn your body to the left. Now bend your left knee, making a 90-degree angle, and let the right leg stretch out. With your hands in the air, stretch your back for 10 seconds. Repeat the same steps with the other leg. Along with strengthening your knees, Virabhadrasana also helps you relax and tone your calves.

Prasarita padottanasana

Stand with your legs as wide apart as possible. Keep your hands on your hips. Now bend from your hips and fold slowly over your legs. Your back should remain straight as you do it. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor and stretch your torso forward. Bring your head toward the floor and feel the stretch on your legs, thighs, and feet.