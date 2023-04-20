Lifestyle

Are gel nails safe? Understand their dangers and precautions

Apr 20, 2023

Be aware of gel nail polish and its harmful effects

The sleek look and feel of gel polish on nails are beautiful to see but may not be good for the body, say some recent reports. Many experts have come forward to advise against the use of gel nail polishes as they could be causing severe 'life-changing' allergies in the long run. Here's a thorough explanation of its ill effects and precautions.

Understanding what gel polish is

Gel nail polish is painted the same way as classic lacquer. However, it is cured with a UV or LED light to help lock it in place. It will take between 30 and 60 seconds per coat of gel polish to cure. You just need to wait for the last topcoat to cure. Once done, you will get glossy, and chip-resistant nails.

Why are gel polishes harmful?

Gel nail polishes contain chemicals called methacrylates and acrylates which when leaked into the skin can cause rashes and itchiness. Inexperienced technicians or low-quality home manicure sets could cause leakage. If your nails are not kept under ultraviolet lamps for enough time, it can be harmful to the skin. The risk of an allergic reaction increases when anything comes in contact with the nails.

Ill effects of gel polish

Experts claim that in the long run, gel nail polishes can lead to nails getting sensitive, loosening to fall off. It can also lead to severe rashes on the body including the face, neck, and upper chest. Most importantly, people with allergic reactions will be sensitized to the chemicals (methacrylates and acrylates) and they will not be able to do any procedures with them.

Precautionary measures

Check with your manicurist whether all tools are sterilized and disinfected before and after use. Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen before the process to prevent the risk of developing skin cancer and premature skin aging. If you have recurring nail issues, consider using regular nail polish instead of gel. Avoid wearing nail polishes between two procedures. During these breaks, apply moisturizing products to the nails.

Removing the nail polish safely, under professional care

Nail damage is more likely to occur during the removal process. Hence it is important to remove it safely. Avoid picking at the polish or attempting to remove it with other nails or tools when the color begins to wear off. Instead, schedule a removal appointment with a professional manicurist. If removing on your own, make sure you make limited contact with the acetone.