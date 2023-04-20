Lifestyle

Stay cool this summer with these 5 interior design tips

Summer season is here and with it comes the unbearable heat. If you are struggling to stay cool and comfortable at home, it might be time to amp up your home decor. With these five simple summer interior design tips, you can create a relaxing space to beat the heat. These easy-to-follow tips will help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the season.

Bring a slice of nature inside

Bringing the lushness and brightness of summertime flowers and plants into your home can be one of the best things about summer interior design. Adding green plants not only looks fantastic but can also help keep the indoor air fresh and clean. Even if you don't have a green thumb, you can still go for these low-maintenance indoor plants to amp up your home.

Add in a summer fragrance

With summer in full swing, diffusers with summer-scented oils can be the perfect addition to your space. From the soothing lavender scent to the invigorating citrus aroma, diffuser oils with fresh summer scents can help you create a relaxing and cool ambiance inside your home. You can even make these on your own. Try making these natural DIY room fresheners for a pleasant-smelling home.

Choose a cool color palette for the walls

When it comes to creating a summer vibe in your home, changing the colors of your walls can have a huge impact. Lighter and cooler hues can make your space feel brighter and more open, and even improve your overall mood. Soft pastel shades of blue, green, or pink on your walls create an airy and refreshing atmosphere that is perfect for the season.

Switch to linen bedsheets

Finding it hard to fall asleep in the summer heat? It is time to change your bedsheets. Linen sheets are a great choice to stay cool and comfortable during this season. Linen's lightness and breathability make it the perfect choice for summer bedding. That's because its open weave helps prevent heat from getting trapped, ensuring you get a good night's sleep.

Install sun protection film on windows

Summer heat can turn your home into an oven, especially when your glass windows absorb all that sunshine. Thankfully, there's a quick and easy solution to keep your home cool and comfortable - sun control film. This special film can be applied to your windows to block out the heat. You can choose a solar control or UV protection window film as well.