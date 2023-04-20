Lifestyle

Avoid these common mistakes if you are visiting Laos

Visiting a new country can be an exciting and eye-opening experience, but it is important to remember that different cultures often have different customs and expectations. This is certainly true in Laos, where certain behaviors that might be perfectly acceptable elsewhere can come across as rude or disrespectful. Here, we have curated a list of common tourist mistakes to avoid while visiting Laos.

Don't talk about the Vietnam War

It is best to avoid bringing up the Vietnam War in conversations with the Lao people. Some individuals may find discussing this period triggering and uncomfortable. If a Lao person chooses to share their experiences or stories related to this period, it is important to listen attentively and show respect by refraining from making insensitive comments or interrupting them.

Don't point your fingers upward

In Lao culture, pointing your fingers upward is considered impolite. Instead, if you want to beckon someone, it is customary to do so with your hand pointing downward. It is acceptable to wave as a greeting but be mindful of how you gesture. The only time Lao people use an upward-pointing finger is when calling their pets or when intending to insult someone.

Don't touch someone's head

In Laos, you should never touch someone's head unless it is absolutely necessary. In Lao culture, the head is considered the most sacred part of the body. On the other hand, feet are seen as the dirtiest part of the body. If you disrespect the locals by touching their heads, they might not be too happy with you.

Don't make eye contact

In Laos, making eye contact can be quite different from what you might be used to. While direct eye contact might show confidence and high self-esteem in some cultures, it is not always the case in Laos. Particularly between male and female friends, it can be uncomfortable. Men and women rarely make eye contact, and if they do, it's only for a brief moment.

Don't stick out your feet

In Laos, you might find yourself sitting on the floor on cozy cushions instead of sofas. But here's an important rule to keep in mind: always tuck your feet in while sitting and avoid sticking them out. This is especially crucial if there are Gautam Buddha images in the room. Pointing your feet towards them is considered disrespectful and a big no-no religiously.