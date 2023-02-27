Lifestyle

Big 3 workout: Concept, exercises, routine, and benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 27, 2023, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Here is a workout for your muscular appeal

If you are looking to lift weights, this is the perfect fitness and health regimen for you. Big 3 is a fun and effective workout for those who want to flaunt a beefy and muscular look. It's one of the very few routines that are even suitable for beginner lifters who are interested in packing some muscles fast.

Let's understand what the Big 3 workout is

As the name suggests, in a Big 3 workout, a person uses three lifts to work on their strength. The three movements involved in this fitness regimen work around several muscle groups, helping one attain overall muscle mass. While it is an effective workout to follow, those training should practice not more than thrice a week. Here is a look at the routine.

Bench press, squats, and deadlifts: The Big 3 lifts

Bench press, squat, and deadlift are the three elements involved in this kind of workout. These are the three lifts that are used in powerlifting to strengthen your core and stabilize muscles. Bench press targets your shoulders, arms, and upper back, while squats are great for your legs and butts. Deadlifts, on the other hand, are simply the best for your whole-body strength.

Here's how many sets you should do per session

As aforementioned, it's recommended to only take up the Big 3 workout thrice a week. During a session, you do five sets and five reps each of bench presses, squats, and deadlifts. No, you don't require any special arrangements. Just hit the gym, do your favorite warm-up exercises, and bust out 5x5 sets of all three.

The advantages of this workout are many

When done correctly, the Big 3 workout helps increase the production of testosterone which in turn provides strength and confidence, besides muscle growth. It helps you gain overall muscle mass healthily and consistently. When your core muscles become stronger, your whole body gets stronger as well. It is a pretty simple and brilliantly effective style that can increase your strength and endurance simultaneously.

Be mindful of your progress through this workout routine

Beginners should always focus on getting their form right and begin with light weights since it will take some time for your body and mind to adjust. The ideal routine should be 5x5, however, you can scale up the weights a little more after every session to reach the next level. The only way to progress is by increasing the weights.