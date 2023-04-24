Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar! Revealing the Master Blaster's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 24, 2023

Here's wishing Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday

The OG of the Indian cricket team turns 51 today! Bowling us over and over again with his out-of-the-stadium shots like no one else, Sachin Tendulkar has done India proud for 24 incessant years. Even today after retiring from cricket, the legendary sportsman is an inspiration for millions owing to his tenacity in staying fit. On his birthday, let's know his fitness secrets.

When it comes to fitness, Tendulkar goes with his heart

Tendulkar isn't made for the trends. Rather, he's himself a trendsetter not just in cricket but also in fitness and health. During an interview with Moneycontrol, he revealed, "I do what my heart says. If I feel like playing golf, I play golf. I play some sport and combine it with some training, which could be yoga, weights, or cardio."

The legendary cricketer indulges in regular exercise

Tendulkar hits the gym, plays cricket with his children, and mentors the IPL team Mumbai Indians, all of which largely occupy his time and fitness. In the same interview, he shared, "One has to exercise. I work out not necessarily in the morning, it could even be in the late morning, afternoon, or evening. I like stretching and normal weight training."

Tendulkar showing how it's done!

Yoga and meditation are two important fitness components for him

While Tendulkar does all it takes to stay physically fit as a fiddle, he doesn't compromise on his mental health. Per reports, the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team has been practicing yoga ever since 2005 when he suffered multiple injuries. He also indulges in meditation and a few breathing exercises that have helped him stay calm during stressful situations.

If you're looking for #YogaGoals, it's right here!

The iconic player is careful about what he eats

As per sources, Tendulkar divides his meal plan into 40% carbohydrates, 30% proteins, and 30% fats. He refrains from eating food that causes stress on his digestive abilities. For breakfast, he prefers porridge with a glass of milk or a cup of tea. His lunch and dinner usually include Maharashtrian staples like moong dal, salad, rice, and some ghee.

Vada pav and misal pav are Tendulkar's favorite cheat foods

Like everyone else, Tendulkar too has his share of cheat days and he loves to celebrate them with vada pav and misal pav. During an interview, he stated that he likes them with, "red chutney, very little green chutney, and some imli chutney." He also candidly revealed, "Be it Sunday or Monday, I will take misal pav any day."