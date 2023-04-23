Lifestyle

National Picnic Day: 5 recipes for your mini outdoorsy party

National Picnic Day: 5 recipes for your mini outdoorsy party

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 23, 2023, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Let's make your picnic scenes more flavorsome

It's a blankets and baskets kind of day! The US celebrates National Picnic Day on April 23 and to us, it's a beautiful reminder to go for an outdoor picnic with our family or friends. With soaring temperatures, you may not want to hit the fields, but you can always have a picnic in your backyard. Here are five recipes for an enjoyable picnic.

Cottage cheese sandwiches

Dunk a slice of cottage cheese in a mixture of yogurt, turmeric powder, chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, kasuri methi, amchur, salt, and ginger-garlic paste. Also add chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicums, and cucumber to it and let it all marinate for 30 minutes. Once done, place this mixture between slices of bread and grill it.

Peanut butter cookie cups

Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Beat some sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla using an electric whisker. To this, add flour, soda bicarbonate, and salt, and mix well. Fill small lumps of this batter in muffin tins and bake for 15 minutes. Once done, remove the cookie cups from the tins and smear some melted chocolate and peanut butter on them. Let them dry.

Chicken burger

Add some chicken pieces, salt, pepper, garam masala, turmeric, and chili in a bowl. Top with yogurt and ginger-garlic paste and mix. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for an hour to marinate the chicken. Later, deep fry them. Now grab a burger bun, cut it in half, and place the chicken, followed by your favorite veggies and sauces.

Onion rings

In a bowl, add some flour, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, oregano, and black pepper. Now pour some milk and olive oil into it and mix well. Add 1/2 cup of water to make a smooth batter and then add some breadcrumbs to it. Mix again. Now slice some onions, dip them in the batter, and deep fry them.

Burritos

Add some kidney beans to a pan of hot olive oil and mash them. Sprinkle some salt, pepper, cumin powder, chili powder, and coriander powder, and keep cooking. Now add some Tabasco sauce in it, followed by chopped onions and coriander leaves. Next, fold in a tortilla, pour this mixture on it, spread some cheese, and bake for 10 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.