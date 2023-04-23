Lifestyle

Commemorating William Shakespeare's birthday with his top 5 books

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 23, 2023, 10:00 am 2 min read

Remembering the wizard of words William Shakespeare on his birth anniversary

William Shakespeare was one of the most legendary writers who gifted the world of literature with some marvelous works. Although he passed away in 1616, just three days after he celebrated his birthday on April 23, the iconic playwright is still alive through his body of work. Let's commemorate his birth anniversary by acknowledging his five best plays in the form of books.

'The Merchant of Venice'

This book will instantly take you to the 16th century-Venice. The story is about Bassanio who falls in love with a wealthy heiress Portia and wants to impress her, but lacks the funds to do so. He seeks help from Antonio, his merchant friend, who further borrows money from Shylock, a Jewish moneylender. It's an interesting tale of love and comedy.

'Romeo and Juliet'

One of the most sought-after works of Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet is all about love, romance, disapproval, and tragedy. It will take you through the young falling in love at first sight to their ultimate reunion after death as their families indulge in a bloody feud. Many theatre groups and film productions have enacted this play around the world.

Hamlet

A Shakespearean masterpiece, Hamlet is a treasured classic. It's a tragedy about revenge and contemplation as the King of Denmark's soul tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, his uncle. When the new king finds out about the plan, he tries to save his life by plotting a plan to kill Hamlet himself.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

A Midsummer Night's Dream is a twisted tale of love that Shakespeare has made intriguingly complicated right from the beginning. Demetrius and Lysander love Hermia but Hermia only has her eyes for Lysander. However, Hermia's father prefers Demetrius as his son-in-law and then there is Helena who has a one-sided love for Demetrius. Complications result in a fun comedy when Hermia and Lysander flee.

'Macbeth'

One of Shakespeare's finest plays, Macbeth is a tale of greed, deception, and murder. Three witches predict that the reputed Scottish general Macbeth would soon become the king. Although doubtful initially, he is encouraged by his trophy wife Lady Macbeth who convinces him of the prophecy. He assassinates the king to succeed him, and things go downhill thereon.