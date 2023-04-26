Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Channing Tatum! Here are his fittest looks ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 26, 2023, 05:20 am 2 min read

The Step Up star turns 43 today! Synonymous with stellar dancing skills and a powerful onscreen presence, Channing Tatum is a man of many talents who also garners attention for his chiseled appeal. He is among the few actors, who make time for fitness irrespective of how swarmed they are with work. As we celebrate his birthday, let's obsess over his fittest looks ever.

'Foxcatcher': The actor trained all day, every day

Tatum's envious physique in Foxcatcher was no mean feat and required him to undergo intense training. During a media interview, the actor's close friend and long-time PT named Arin Babian revealed, "The training was probably the hardest we've ever done because it was wrestling training and also becoming this character who was somewhat of an ogre. It was very emotionally draining."

'Magic Mike 3': Three grueling fitness sessions a day

Magic Mike 3 is easily one of Tatum's most sought-after films both in terms of performance and fitness. "We're dancing in a garage in the Valley doing very despicable things for about two, three hours a day. Then I go home and do cardio, and then I work out late at night," he shared during an interview. He also practiced bike rides and running.

'The Lost City': He swam two miles in the ocean

Tatum did justice to his The Lost City character's physical characteristics. The film's directors Aaron Nee and Adam Nee once shared, "We tortured him to get into shape. Like, watching him eat his chicken and rice with no salt and a little bit of butter every day and the sad look on his face. But he would swim two miles in the ocean daily."

'The Eagle': He followed a program close to cross fit

The Eagle happens to be one of Tatum's early films. His attractive physique was a result of a high-intensity but timed fitness program that resembled cross fit. For his role, he did a combination of exercises including pull-ups, kettlebell swings, walking lunge steps, rope skips, mountain climbers, push-ups, sit-ups, and box jumps. His diet﻿ was free of carbs and dairy products.