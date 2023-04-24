Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan! Admiring the stud's fittest looks ever

Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan! Admiring the stud's fittest looks ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 24, 2023, 07:06 am 3 min read

Here's wishing Varun Dhawan a very happy birthday

The Student of the Year debutant turns 36! When it comes to talent and fitness, Varun Dhawan ticks all the correct boxes in becoming a powerful youth icon and inspiration for millions. After all, for each film, the actor works hard to mold his physique as per his character's demand. On his birthday, let's obsess over his five fittest looks.

Bhediya: Dhawan showed what dedication means

Dhawan collaborated with fitness trainer Devrath Vijay to attain a ripped look for his role in Bhediya. According to him, the actor showed up every day at the gym, "in spite of dealing with injuries and testing positive for COVID-19 during the journey," he captioned in his Instagram post. The heartthrob also practiced intermittent fasting and made certain amendments to his meals.

Rugged looks are Dhawan's best friend!

Instagram post A post shared by varundvn on April 11, 2023 at 11:55 pm IST

Judwaa 2: The actor indulged in the 'Body Shread Program'

To flaunt a chiseled physique in Judwaa 2, Dhawan trained with celebrity fitness coach Prashant Sawant, who also trains the likes of Shah Rukh Khan. He indulged in a fitness regimen called Body Shread Program, which was specially designed by the celebrity trainer to help the actor become more flexible, agile, and muscular. He also changed the star's diet plan to optimize his performance.

ABCD 2: Intense training helped him earn a well-toned body

As per reports, Dhawan underwent intense training that lasted for two to three months. With that, he lost six kilograms and achieved a well-toned, athletic physique for his role. He even shared a video of his workout on Instagram in which he can be seen lifting heavy dumbbells under the guidance of fitness trainer Prashant Sawant.

Dhawan shows how it's done!

Instagram post A post shared by varundvn on April 11, 2023 at 11:27 pm IST

Dishoom: A 'hardcore' experience behind those sculpted abs

Dhawan had put in a lot of hard work and several hours at the gym to show off his six-packs abs in Dishoom. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that the training was both fun and hardcore as he had to add on muscle mass and cut down on fats. The dreamboat practiced a lot of weight training and Pilates for it.

Now that's 'abs'-olutely perfect!

Instagram post A post shared by varundvn on April 11, 2023 at 11:41 pm IST

Main Tera Hero: The stud practiced martial arts, weight training

Main Tera Hero was another film in which Dhawan teased the audience with his envious physique. During an interview, the actor revealed that he indulged in martial arts and weight training to get the look. His trainer had also put him on a new diet to help him achieve a leaner body that is more flexible, typically like that of a college student.