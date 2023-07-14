Revisiting 'Reply 1988': Bittersweet portrayal of youth makes it worthwhile

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 14, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

K-drama 'Reply 1988' was first aired eight years ago in 2015

It's been eight years since Reply 1988 first aired on tvN, but it continues to be hailed as a modern classic show—thanks to how beautifully it explores the complexities of friendship and family. Created by Lee Woo-jung, the series serves as the last and arguably the finest installment in the Reply series—which includes Reply 1997 and Reply 1994. Countless reasons make it worthwhile.

The rom-com drama revolves around five childhood friends

With an IMDb rating of 9.1/10, Reply 1988 stands as the fourth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of the 1988 Olympics hosted by South Korea, the series follows five friends and their families living in Ssangmun-dong, Seoul. Spanning 20 episodes—each over an hour long—it masterfully showcases a compelling narrative that enthralls viewers from beginning to end.

Each cast member brings unique charm to the table

One of the biggest strengths of Reply 1988 is its cast members—each of whom brought a unique charm to the table—which is quite a rare sight. In the center are five friends—Deok-sun (Lee Hye-ri), Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol), Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum), Sun-woo (Go Kyung-pyo), and Dong-ryong (Lee Dong-hwi). You can't help but fall in love with each one of these characters.

Moms and dads equally share the spotlight, carry the narrative

Ah, the moms and the dads! The mothers in this drama, Lee Il-hwa, Ra Mi-ran, and Kim Sun-young, deliver a near-perfect-portrayal that leaves a lasting impact, particularly when facing their personal struggles in everyday life. Similarly, fathers exude a strong paternal presence, even if they are not as prominently featured as the mothers are! Their appearances simply uplift the spirits of the entire drama.

Focus on intricate details will take you back in time

Another strength of this show is its meticulous attention to detail in recreating the world where cassette tapes, dial-up telephones, and family dinners were the norm. The series particularly appeals to those who've experienced the pre-technology era. Reply 1988 bounces between potluck dinners, sleepovers, movie-watching moments, and sharing ramyeon—beautifully capturing the essence of simpler moments—reminding us of the cherished memories from our childhood days.

Storytelling is commendable, as episodes are structured around central mystery

Yes, we're aware that Reply 1988 is primarily a rom-com drama, but it's fascinating to note that each episode revolves around a central mystery. The show poses the question, "Who is Deok-sun's husband?" which is a franchise specialty and keeps the viewers engaged from beginning to end. The tightly packed narrative keeps the viewers eagerly pressing the "next episode" button to uncover his identity.

'Reply 1988' shines as a well-written drama; doesn't deviate

Lee's series outshines in maintaining focus despite having characters in abundance. Unlike its predecessor, the drama brilliantly highlights childhood friends while seamlessly incorporating sub-plots involving each member of their families. This can best be understood as viewers gain insight into the life of Sung Bo-ra (Deok-sun's elder sister), and equally learn about Choi Moo-sung (Choi's father). The interconnectedness of the characters truly shines.

Should you invest your time in 'Reply 1988' or not?

Absolutely! If you long to revisit your childhood, and a technology-free friendship-blossoming era, regardless of your country of origin, this slice-of-life drama is an essential watch. In conclusion, with its well-drawn characters, heartfelt performances, nostalgic backdrop, and emotional depth, this series is a must-see for those in search of a captivating TV drama, as well as for those embarking on their K-drama journey.

