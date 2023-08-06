Technology

Unregulated sex toys are a hidden health hazard: Here's why

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 01:41 pm 2 min read

Activists are urging for transparency and strict regulations for these intimate products

Despite concerns from scientists and activists, US and UK regulators are yet to address the potential health risks of sex toys. Most products on the market haven't been properly assessed, and their materials are potentially toxic. Researchers found that four sex toys shed nano-plastic fragments and contained phthalates, which can harm the liver, kidneys, lungs, and reproductive system. Read on for more.

Chemical absorption: Are adults at risk too?

Sex toys made from plastic, silicone, rubber, or latex, interact with sensitive body membranes that can rapidly absorb chemicals. Studies show that children can absorb phthalates when mouthing objects, but it's unclear if adults can do too when using sex toys on permeable tissues. The concentration of phthalates in sex toys exceeds US and EU standards for children's toys, raising concerns about potential toxicity.

There's an urgent need for sex toy regulations

Phthalates in sex toys can damage vital organs including the reproductive system. Some phthalates have been linked to fertility complications or loss in rodents at high concentrations. While it's too early to determine their danger, the lack of safety testing for intimate body parts is alarming. As demand grows, scientists and activists call on government regulators to address the health risks of sex toys.