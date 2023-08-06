Technology

Realme 11x 5G's launch soon, storage and color variants leaked

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

Realme 11x 5G will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 11x 5G in India this month. According to Appuals, the device will be offered in two storage configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. It'll come in two colors: Purple Dawn and Midnight Black. Although there's no information on the specifications or design, the Realme 11x is expected to resemble the Realme 11 5G, recently launched in Taiwan.

What to expect on the specifications end?

Realme 11x 5G could sport a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have a 108MP ISOCELL HM6 main and 2MP portrait lenses. Up front, a 16MP camera is expected within the center-aligned punch-hole. The device may use a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. It may boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Will it be a game changer in India's smartphone market?

Realme's numbered series is quite popular in the Indian 5G smartphone market. Realme 11x 5G's launch is expected to get a positive response from buyers due to its possibly powerful processor, high-resolution primary camera, and fast-charging capability. If priced competitively, the device is poised to be a popular choice among consumers. It'll compete in the entry-level 5G mobile segment against Samsung and Redmi models.