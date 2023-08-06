Technology

Google Pixel Watch 2 leak reveals upgraded chipset, UWB support

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 12:34 pm 2 min read

The Pixel Watch 2 will be offered in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants. Representative image (Photo credit: Google)

Google will announce the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 series smartphones likely in October. In the latest development, major highlights of the smartwatch have been revealed by Android Authority citing source @Za_Raczke. The Pixel Watch 2 will feature a 4nm Snapdragon W5 Plus SoC. In addition to a new processing chip, another significant upgrade will be the inclusion of ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

The new hardware will boost performance

The Pixel Watch 2 will have a major boost in performance over the first-generation Pixel Watch. The 4nm, Snapdragon W5 Plus chip replaces the 10nm Exynos 9110 processor. The Exynos chip had two Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.15GHz. However, the Snapdragon chip has four Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.7GHz. Besides, the GPU performance will also improve with W5's more modern Adreno 702.

The Pixel Watch 2 will support UWB

With UWB support, the Pixel Watch 2 could offer convenience features like precise device finding and unlocking your car (Digital Car Key) using your watch. However, it's best to keep expectations low, considering Apple's limited use of the U1 chip in the Apple Watch.

It will potentially bring multi-day battery life

The Pixel Watch 2 will have a slightly bigger battery. The capacity will increase from 294mAh to 306mAh, providing a modest 4% improvement in battery life. The first-generation Pixel Watch was heavily criticized for its poor battery backup. It only offered up to 15 hours battery life. However, the new model will offer slightly better usage time, with bigger battery and more efficient chipset.

Seamless updates for a smooth user experience

Pixel Watch 2 will retain a 1.2-inch (384x384 pixels) OLED screen and massive black bezels. However, Google will opt for a panel sourced from Samsung Display instead of BOE which delivered panels for the first-gen model. Expect improved brightness or new energy-saving features. The smartwatch will ship with Android 13-based Wear OS 4, with support for dynamic theming and seamless updates.

The watch will be launched in India too

The Pixel Watch 2 is being developed under two codenames, with "Eos" being the LTE variant and "Aurora" suggesting a Wi-Fi-only trim. It has G4TSL, GC3G8, and GD2WG model numbers. The wearable could launch in India too, as the regulatory e-labels now include BIS.