X will back users' legal battles over posts: Elon Musk

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

There will be no funding limits for legal battles over posts (Photo credit: X)

Elon Musk's X is stepping up to foot the legal bills of users who've been treated unfairly by their employers due to their activity on the social media platform. With no funding limits, this offer applies to those who've posted or liked content on X. The move comes as the platform undergoes organizational changes and aims to boost its declining advertising revenue.

Take a look at Musk's post

The bold move comes with benefits and risks

Musk's offer to fund users' legal bills could have significant consequences. It may encourage more people to use X freely, knowing they have legal support if they face employer backlash. Contrarily, it could lead to more legal disputes and potentially harm X's reputation if seen as a platform promoting controversial content. Regardless, Musk's post confirms there are no limitations to the funding.

Rebranded Twitter is struggling with ad revenue

Previously known as Twitter, the platform has been rebranded in an effort to increase revenue. However, X still struggles with a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An expected upturn in ad revenue in June didn't happen, even though X executives claim strong usage traction. Despite a recent surge in monthly users (540 million), X's cash flow remains negative.