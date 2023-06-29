Technology

Twitter Blue subscribers can now post up to 25,000 characters

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 29, 2023 | 11:44 am 1 min read

The features are only available for premium users

Twitter has announced two new features for Twitter Write, a tool that lets you write long-form content. You will now be able to post tweets of up to 25,000 characters, significantly more than the former limit of 10,000 characters. Also, the platform now lets you upload up to four images in the post. Notably, these new features are exclusive to Twitter Blue users.

What benefits does Twitter Blue offer?

The paid Twitter Blue subscription offers a number of perks along with the blue tick. To list a few, Blue subscribers get access to the latest Twitter features before they are widely rolled out. Premium users can edit published tweets up to five times within 30 minutes. Users can also post longer videos of up to 60 minutes with up to 2GB file size.

Here's how much Twitter Blue costs in India

In India, the monthly subscription for Twitter Blue is priced at Rs. 900 for iOS and Android. The web prices are comparatively lesser, at Rs. 650 per month. The annual web plan costs Rs. 6,800, approximately Rs. 566.67 per month. For iOS and Android users, Twitter Blue's annual plan costs Rs. 9,400, which works out to roughly Rs. 783 per month.