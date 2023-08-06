Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 6 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 09:57 am 2 min read

The game was introduced in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX players can unlock in-game items without spending real money through the rewards redemption program. Daily redeemable codes are available for Indian server players, with each code being usable once per gamer within a limited timeframe. Individuals must use official login credentials and redeem codes within the specified timeframe. Rewards will automatically appear in the in-game mail section or account wallet.

Check out the codes for August 6

The Free Fire MAX codes for August 6 are listed here. Use them to collect rewards. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG. UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q. HNC95435FAGJ, NPYFATT3HGSQ, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF11NJN5YS3E. MCPTFNXZF4TA, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFAC2YXE6RF2. FFICJGW9NKYT, SARG886AV5GR, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, SARG886AV5GR. J3ZKQ57Z2P2PG, WCMERVCMUSZ9.

Explore other popular mobile games today

Apart from Free Fire MAX, the Google Play Store includes Call of Duty, BGMI, and New State Mobile. Each game offers unique modes, features, and experiences. Call of Duty is a first-person shooter game with a variety of modes. BGMI is a battle royale game with realistic graphics and gameplay. New State Mobile is a futuristic first-person shooter with solo/multiplayer modes.