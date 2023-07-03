Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for July 3

Written by Akash Pandey July 03, 2023 | 10:04 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was introduced in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has attracted a large section of Android mobile gamers in India. The game accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store. To appreciate players, creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, helping individuals amass a variety of in-game items for free. Check out the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to unlock a range of exclusive in-game accessories using diamonds—the gaming currency that can be obtained only by shelling out a significant amount of real money. While not every player is willing to invest resources, developers have introduced a rewards redemption program. Each day, a fresh set of codes is released to let gamers claim free in-game rewards.

Each code can be redeemed only once

Gamers must sign in with their registered credentials on the official rewards redemption page to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Use of guest IDs is prohibited. Each code can be redeemed only once and within 12-18 hours from the time the code is released. Additionally, only the individuals that are on Indian servers can access the codes.

You can earn these rewards

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program lets players collect in-game items without paying a penny. The collectibles allow individuals to customize characters or weapons, increasing their chances of winning matches and improving the overall gameplay experience.

Here are the codes for July 3

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. Use them to earn rewards. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ

Follow these steps to redeem codes

Head to the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in to your account using Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text field, type a redeemable code, select "Confirm," and then press "Ok" to continue. For each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.