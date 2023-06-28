Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 28

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 28, 2023 | 10:20 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has gained immense popularity since its release in September 2021. What makes the game all the more interesting is the vast range of additional in-game collectibles which are provided daily. Since not all players prefer spending money to access the extra in-game supplies, the creators of the game generate redeemable codes which allow free access to the rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The rewards redemption program, improved gameplay, and frequent updates are some of the key factors behind the game's rising popularity. The game is currently available only to Android users in India and has already passed the 100 million downloads mark on Google Play Store.

Codes can be accessed via the official rewards redemption website

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can access several redeemable codes but each code is valid only once. The redeemable codes are time-sensitive and have to be redeemed before they expire. The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers.

Here's a list of the additional in-game collectibles

The list of additional in-game supplies includes pets, protective gear, premium bundles, reward points, weapons, royale vouchers, loot crates, and costumes, among others. These supplies come in handy during combat and help players improve their scoreboard rankings.

Here are the codes for June 28

Check out the codes for today: FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your official gaming account using your Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, Facebook, or VK gaming credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, select "Confirm," and then tap "Ok." Following every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.