Written by Akash Pandey July 02, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

The Nord CE 3 is expected to debut at around Rs. 25,000 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

India's mid-range smartphone market is about to witness the launch of two new offerings from BBK-owned OnePlus and Realme under their Nord and Narzo series, respectively. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Realme Narzo 60 will be aimed at buyers seeking a handset with hardware, capable enough to handle their day-to-day tasks. Here's how the two phones will fare against each other.

Both handsets will offer an in-display fingerprint reader

Nord CE 3 will settle for a top-centered punch-hole as opposed to Narzo 60 with a left-aligned cutout. Both will include an under-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus model will sport a slightly slimmer chin, delivering a better viewing experience compared to Narzo 60. The Nord CE 3 will feature two cutouts for rear cameras, whereas the Narzo 60 will have a raised circular module.

The Nord CE 3 will offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Nord CE 3 is officially confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An earlier tip-off claims it to have a 6.72-inch panel with a Full-HD+ resolution. Being a rebranded Realme 11, the Narzo 60 is likely to get a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits peak brightness.

The Narzo 60 could offer a 64MP main camera

The Nord CE 3 is set to get a flagship-grade primary sensor—50MP Sony IMX890 with OIS, accompanied by an ultra-wide and macro lens, paired with an LED flash unit. The Narzo 60 will be equipped with a 64MP (f/1.79) main and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, along with an LED flash. Up front, 16MP and 8MP selfie cameras are expected on the two devices, respectively.

Up to 12GB RAM will be onboard

The Nord CE 3 will house a Snapdragon 782G processor. The Narzo 60 will use Dimensity 6020. Both phones may pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus model will boot Android 13 with Oxygen OS 13.1 as opposed to Narzo 60 with Realme UI 4.0. They may include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W and 33W fast-charging, respectively.

Nord CE 3 is better, but it'll be slightly expensive

The Nord CE 3 will outperform the Narzo 60 in every possible way, and hence, it may also bear a slightly higher price tag. Compared to the Narzo 60, the Nord CE 3 will offer a more responsive display, better primary/selfie cameras, a more capable chipset, and faster charging. If you want a solid mid-range offering, the Nord CE 3 is worth waiting for.