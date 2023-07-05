Technology

Nubia launches world's first smartphone with 24GB RAM

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 05, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

The top-tier 24GB/1TB variant of the 8S Pro+ costs approximately Rs. 85,000. (Photo credit: Nubia)

Nubia has introduced two new gaming smartphones, namely REDMAGIC 8S Pro and 8S Pro+, in China. Both devices sport a 120Hz OLED display, an all-screen design, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Pro+ model is also the world's first smartphone to offer up to 24GB RAM. The company is yet to reveal the availability details of the phones in the global market.

The devices offer 1.48mm thin bezels

Up front, the REDMAGIC 8S Pro and 8S Pro+ have an uninterrupted design achieved by housing the selfie camera and fingerprint scanner underneath the OLED display. The bezels are super-thin, measuring just 1.48mm. The smartphones feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits brightness, 1,440Hz PWM dimming, and 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. The devices measure about 8.9mm in thickness.

The gaming smartphones boast a dedicated gaming chip

The REDMAGIC 8S Pro and 8S Pro+ have a built-in cooling system. The integrated fans and the 10-layer cooling architecture can effectively bring down the surface temperature of the device by as much as 17 degrees Celsius. They also get a dedicated gaming chip called "Red Core R2" and offer improved shoulder triggers as well as a 960Hz multi-finger screen touch sampling rate.

A 16MP camera is available up front

The REDMAGIC 8S Pro and 8S Pro+ are equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, the smartphones provide an under-display 16MP shooter for selfies.

The smartphones run on Android 13

The REDMAGIC 8S Pro and 8S Pro+ are fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. They boot Android 13-based REDMAGIC OS 8.0. The Pro variant packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support while the Pro+ model gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports 165W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

REDMAGIC 8S Pro and REDMAGIC 8S Pro+: Pricing

In China, the REDMAGIC 8S Pro starts at about Rs. 45,400 for its base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to roughly Rs. 62,400 for its 12GB/256GB variant. The top-tier 24GB/1TB variant of the 8S Pro+ costs approximately Rs. 85,000.