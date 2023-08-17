'Parkinson' host Sir Michael Parkinson passes away aged 88

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 04:51 pm 2 min read

Sir Michael Parkinson passed away aged 88

Sir Michael Parkinson, renowned chat show host and broadcaster, passed away at 88 after "a brief illness." Famed for his engaging interview style and ability to make guests feel comfortable, Parkinson interviewed over 2,000 celebrities throughout his illustrious career. His eponymous talk show on the BBC aired from 1971 to 1982 and was later revived from 1998 to 2007. He was considered to be one of the most influential chat show hosts of his era.

Fans' heartfelt tribute to the host

The news of Parkinson's passing prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes on social media from fans and colleagues alike. Comedian Eddie Izzard hailed him as "the king of the intelligent interview" and BBC broadcaster Nick Robinson called him "the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday Night TV." In a statement, Parkinson's family expressed their gratitude for the support they have received during this challenging time and requested privacy.

Unique style and a set of magnificent interviewees

Parkinson's chat show trailblazed a conversational style of interviewing that set a new benchmark for television interviews. His relaxed approach and minimal interruptions allowed guests to share captivating stories, resulting in unforgettable moments. He interviewed celebrities like Muhammad Ali, Shirley Maclaine, and Rod Hull with his puppet Emu. Parkinson has left a rich legacy for future generations to come.

Parkinson hosted a series of other shows, too

In addition to his iconic talk show, Parkinson hosted several BBC radio programs, including Desert Island Discs and Parkinson's Sunday Supplement. Over the years, he received numerous accolades for his work, including a knighthood in 2008 and being appointed the first chancellor of Nottingham Trent University.

