Mapping 'Kohrra's Suvinder Vicky, IMDb's second-most popular actor's meteoric rise

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 02, 2023 | 02:07 pm 3 min read

After the release of Netflix's crime-investigation series, Kohrra, the spotlight has been firmly set on actor Suvinder Vicky, who has garnered immense praise for his role as local cop Balbir. He even caught the attention of filmmakers like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Hansal Mehta. From his humble beginnings to climbing on the highest ladder of success, we dive into Vicky's exceptional career graph.

With 'Kohrra,' Vicky became a household name, shot to fame

After the incredible success of Kohrra, Vicky not only shot to fame but also became a household name. As per IMDb, he is the second most popular Indian actor, after Deepika Padukone, followed by Katrina Kaif in the third spot. In an interview with The Indian Express, he candidly expressed, "When I saw this, I was very happy...but, I am scared of this stardom."

Vicky got his first taste of acting during eighth standard

Vicky's passion for acting was deeply influenced by his father, who—while holding a stable job—pursued his love for the performing arts by organizing nataks in Chandigarh. In the eighth standard, Vicky got his first taste of the stage when he acted in Bhartendu Harishchandra's Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja. Throughout his college years, Vicky actively engaged in drama competitions, youth festivals, and various theatrical productions.

Vicky has worked extensively in the Punjabi film industry

Vicky commenced his artistic journey with the Hindi show Full Tension on DD National, before appearing in Punjabi TV shows. In 2004, he made his debut in the Punjabi film, Des Hoyaa Pardes, sharing the screen with actors Gurdas Mann and Juhi Chawla. Following his debut, Vicky appeared in several notable films including Munde U.K. de (2009)—featuring Jimmy Sheirgill—and Yaraan Naal Baharaan 2 (2012).

Vicky's 'Chauthi Koot' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival

The turning point in Vicky's career came in 2015 when he took up the lead role in Gurvinder Singh's Chauthi Koot (The Fourth Direction). The movie—based on short stories from Waryam Singh Sandhu—achieved international recognition, becoming the first Punjabi film to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Chauthi Koot also won the Best Picture award at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Netflix's 'CAT' series got Vicky national acclaim

Vicky—who solely worked in the Punjabi film industry till then—gradually shifted to Bollywood films, taking up roles in movies like Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab and Akshay Kumar-led Kesari. But with the advent of OTT, he shot to fame with the hit Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok, followed by Netflix's CAT in which he played Sehtab Singh. The series was released in 2022—featuring Randeep Hooda.

