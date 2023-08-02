Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' showcase happening today; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 01:44 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' showcase to be held today

Megastar Rajinikanth is all about persona and charisma and his upcoming film Jailer exudes the same. As the anticipation is skyrocketing every single day, makers are set to have a showcase on Wednesday at 6:00pm IST. As of now, the makers have released some of the songs and they emerged to become chartbusters too. Fans are super excited for this upcoming movie.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

The action comedy film is being helmed by Nelson and is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The ensemble cast includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Yogi Babu, among others. Malayalam megastar Mohanlal is set to make a cameo too. The movie is slated to release on August 10.

