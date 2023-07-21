Britney Spears-will.i.am's new track 'Mind Your Business' is out

Britney Spears-will.i.am's new track 'Mind Your Business' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 05:46 pm 1 min read

'Mind Your Business' is out

Britney Spears is back! Yes, the pop star released her new music in collaboration with American rapper will.i.am. This marked her second release after the dissolution of her 13-year-long conservatorship. The new song is titled Mind Your Business and it marks the duo's reunion after more than a decade. Fans are super happy for Spears and have shared their excitement on social media.

The song is available on all platforms

The rapper took to Twitter and shared a poster of the same. He wrote, "MIND YOUR BANNER!!! Ha ha ha...!!!" The song is out on all major platforms. After the lawsuit, Spears is totally focusing on her career. Apart from music, the pop star is set to release her memoir titled The Woman In Me, which is set for an October 2023 release.

