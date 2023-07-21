Anand Deverakonda's 'Baby' stuns audiences: What makes it a must-watch

Anand Deverakonda's 'Baby' stuns audiences: What makes it a must-watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 21, 2023

Everything to know about Anand Deverakonda-led 'Baby'

The year 2023 has seen unexpected hit films, and one such example is the coming-of-age romantic drama film, Baby. Released in theaters on July 14, the movie features Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. With its modern take on new-age relationships, the film has effectively captivated audiences. Helmed by Sai Rajesh, here's why it's a must-add to your watchlist.

Why does this story matter?

Upon its release, Baby received positive responses, with celebrities who attended the screening praising it highly for its captivating story. However, the film also faced criticism, as it was deemed problematic and debatable by some reviewers and social media users. Despite facing criticism, the film succeeded in captivating viewers, and the box office collection for the week has reached an impressive Rs. 49.2cr.

What is the plotline of 'Baby'?

Baby centers around Anand and Vaishnavi, who have been in love since their school days. As they grow up, Anand drops out and now drives an auto-rikshaw, while Vaishnavi enters city life to pursue her dream of becoming an engineer. In college, she becomes infatuated with Viraj, and in no time, she finds herself two-timing Viraj and Anand, creating impossible situations for everyone involved.

'A hard-hitting, yet a beautiful film,' Telugu audience praised 'Baby'

Even though Baby clashed with another big release, the film in question is Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran—released in Telugu as Mahaveerdu—Telugu audiences seem to have liked Baby very much. Taking to Twitter, a user stated, "Hard Hitting yet a Beautiful Film...A memorable film for Telugu cinema lovers." Another user tweeted, "You guys have just nailed your performances.. mainly in the Pre-interval & the last 20-minutes."

'Baby' garnered widespread praise from critics, too

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala hailed Baby as a "cult blockbuster," and predicted its global appeal as a "new-age love story." The Indian Express lauded Deverakonda's portrayal as the "suffering lover," while the Times of India praised Chaitanya's impressive acting. Even celebrities have showered the film with love. South sensation Ravi Teja praised it on Twitter, commending that it's "brilliant conception and presentation by Rajesh."

