Lizzo faces lawsuit: What, why, when behind sexual harassment allegations

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 02, 2023 | 12:55 pm 2 min read

Grammy-award winner, Lizzo has been accused of body shaming in a fresh lawsuit (Picture Credit: Instagram/@lizzo)

Pop sensation Lizzo, who talks about body positivity, has ironically been accused of body shaming. At least three former dancers of the pop star have filed a lawsuit against Lizzo and her team, with multiple allegations including sexual harassment and body shaming. From the time the alleged incidents took place to other accusations, here's everything you should know about the plaintiffs and the lawsuit.

The lawsuit

A new lawsuit was filed against Lizzo, her production company, and her dance team on Tuesday in a California court. In that, other than leveling accusations of body shaming and sexual harassment, one of the dancers also alleged that they were held up against their will. Those who filed the suit are reportedly Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

What do the sexual harassment allegations say?

The plaintiffs alleged Lizzo sexually harassed them at a nightclub in Amsterdam in February 2022. Per the complainants, the singer allegedly "began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers," followed by some other sexually explicit details. Davis also alleged that they were pressured to touch one of the performer's breasts despite declining it multiple times.

Lizzo accused of belittling staff for gaining weight

The lawsuit also accused Lizzo and her choreographer of body shaming Davis for gaining weight. The singer also questioned Davis's commitment to their work after the weight gain, claimed the suit. "Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed," read the suit.

Davis claimed they were locked up against will

In another allegation against Lizzo, Davis claimed that after they were fired in May 2022, Lizzo's security team "imprisoned" them in a room. The dancer alleged that their phone was frisked to delete a video of a meeting that Davis had previously recorded but later deleted. Despite telling Lizzo's team that they had deleted the video in advance, they were kept locked inside.

Lizzo is yet to reply to the allegations

Meanwhile, there has been no response from Lizzo's attorney, so far, said multiple reports. Lizzo, whose real name is Viviane Jefferson, came under fire one more time in 2022 for using a slur in the lyrics of a song. Looking at the backlash she faced, the singer had to change the lyrics. She also made a public apology in this regard.

