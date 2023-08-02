BLACKPINK Jisoo's interview with footballer Erling Haaland releases today

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Jisoo's interview with footballer Erling Haaland releases today

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 12:31 pm 1 min read

Jisoo interviews Erling Haaland

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is one of the most prominent faces of the K-pop genre. The pop star has been an absolute favorite and recently she interviewed Erling Haaland, the magnificent striker of the Manchester City football team. Recently, Coupang Play unveiled a teaser of the same and it was hilarious to witness the football giant's interview with Jisoo. The duo did the FLOWER challenge too.

Release date and time

The interview will be released on Wednesday at 6:00pm KST (2:30pm IST) on Coupang Play. The upcoming interview goes through various gamuts including Haaland's experience in South Korea and Manchester City winning three major trophies in a single season. Haaland also presented Jisoo with a home jersey of the team. Fans are very excited to watch their enigmatic yet hilarious interview.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by coupangplay on August 2, 2023 at 12:05 pm IST

Share this timeline