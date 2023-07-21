K-pop: NewJeans releases new music video titled 'ETA'

It's a sorted weekend for K-pop stans! Rookie girl group NewJeans has released the music video of their track ETA from the new mini-album titled Get Up. The peppy song has a cool youth frenzy vibe and the music video exudes the same. The most intriguing thing is that the video is entirely shot on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro.

More about the newly released song

The new mini-album also features other songs. It includes Super Shy, Cool With You, NewJeans, Get Up, and ASAP. Fans have loved the other songs too. Recently, the group also broke the Guinness World Record of becoming the fastest K-pop act to hit 1B streams on Spotify that also with only seven released songs. So, it's time for you all to jam to ETA!

