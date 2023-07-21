Allu Arjun surprises fans with dialogue from 'Pushpa 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 02:45 pm 1 min read

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' releases in 2024

Icon Star Allu Arjun's stardom grew by folds after the release of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. As fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun dropped a fiery dialogue from the film. Recently, Arjun attended the success event of Anand Devarakonda's Baby. While delivering a speech, he cracked the punchline and the audience erupted in joy.

Arjun's swag complemented the dialogue

Arjun confessed that he cannot contain his excitement of sharing the dialogue and then said, "Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule. (Everything will be done by one rule. That's Pushpa rule.) " The first look and teaser received rave responses too. The sequel is directed by Sukumar and features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated for a 2024 release.

