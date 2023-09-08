BTS V's 'Slow Dancing' MV from solo-debut album 'Layover' out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 01:16 pm 1 min read

'Slow Dancing' music video is out

BTS member V has finally unveiled his highly anticipated solo debut album, Layover, with the music video release of the track titled Slow Dancing. The music video has garnered over 1.3M views and more than 5,56,000 likes on YouTube, showcasing V's massive popularity. In the music video for Slow Dancing, V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, is seen embarking on a road trip with friends. The video exudes a typical 1970s vibe.

More about the album

The lyrics of Slow Dancing are both soothing and refreshing, creating a relaxing effect for fans. V's solo album Layover consists of six tracks in total - Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver). The album was eagerly awaited by fans and is expected to highlight V's distinct style and musical prowess.

