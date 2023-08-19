Michael Jackson's sexual abuse lawsuits revived: Here's why

Michael Jackson's sexual abuse lawsuits revived: Here's why

August 19, 2023

A California court has revived lawsuits by two men against Michael Jackson

A California court has reportedly decided to revive decade-old sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. Jackson was accused by two men of sexual molestation when they were children. However, a lower had dismissed their lawsuits in 2021. Now, the California Court of Appeal, on Friday (local time), revived the case and will be hearing the same against Jackson's companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

Why does this story matter?

Jackson, known as the "King of Pop," led a controversial life before he passed away on June 25, 2009. He was accused of sexual molestation by two men claiming they were abused by him for years when they were young boys. The men also detailed some harrowing allegations in the Leaving Neverland documentary, directed by Dan Reed and released in 2019.

Why court revived case

The lawsuits have been filed by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. A three-judge panel of California's 2nd District Court of Appeal said that the lower court shouldn't have dismissed the complainants' pleas in 2021. It further noted that the complainants' claims that Jackson's production companies, which have been named as defendants, had the responsibility to protect them are valid.

Suits have been revived for second time

In 2021, the judge who dismissed the suits said Jackson's companies couldn't be expected to function like a church or Boy Scouts where the child's protection was their responsibility. However, as per a new California law for sexual abuse cases, the appeals court is allowed to restore such lawsuits. Reportedly, lawsuits by Robson and Safechuck were brought back from dismissal for the second time.

Jackson estate's attorney 'disappointed' over revival

In an email to Associated Press, attorney Jonathan Steinsapir, who is representing Jackson's estate, reportedly expressed his displeasure over the revival of the suits. A "disappointed" Steinsapir, in his e-mail, reportedly said, "Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it." "We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations."

