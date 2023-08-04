Confirmed! Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun expecting their second child﻿

Entertainment

Confirmed! Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun expecting their second child﻿

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 10:07 am 1 min read

Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun to welcome their second child

It is official! Actors Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun are set to welcome their second child. Recently, a Korean media outlet speculated the same and now Min-jung's agency MSteam Entertainment has confirmed the news. Fans are super excited for the couple and have been expressing their joy on social media. The couple is married for almost a decade now.

Read the agency's statement here

MSteam Entertainment reacted to the media report and stated, "It is true that Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child. Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are happy about this as both of them were wishing [for a second child]." The couple gave birth to a baby boy in 2015. His name is Lee Joon-ho.

Love, light, and action

Reportedly, the couple dated in 2006 and then resumed their relationship in 2012. They tied the knot in 2013 in Seoul. They are one of the most famous celebrity couples in South Korea. Byung-hun has had an illustrious career and is currently working on the second season of the acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game. His last work, Our Blues was released in 2022.

Share this timeline