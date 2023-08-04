'Fatafati' review: A grounded film on body shaming and fashion

'Fatafati' review: A grounded film on body shaming and fashion

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023

'Fatafati' features Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee in the lead

When Satram Ramani's Double XL, addressing body shaming was released last year, it failed to make an impact. But Aritra Mukherjee's Bengali film Fatafati which also talks about fat-shaming, is sensitive and moving, among many other things. Starring Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, Fatafati is an empowering watch that teaches you that you're beyond your bodily "flaws." The film is now streaming on SonyLIV.

A small-town tailor who becomes an influencer

Phullora (Chakraborty) is a tailor who stitches women's blouses. She may be on the heavier side but there's no dearth in her love for the art of stitching, and wanting to fulfill her dreams. From being body shamed by her neighbor Biki and a cycle-autorickshaw driver to becoming a plus-sized influencer with her brother-in-law's support; the film is the "fatafati (brilliant)" story of Phullora.

Chakraborty owns this piece of art

From the first weighing-machine scene to the bold ramp walk, It's a complete Chakraborty film. Her screen presence is so strong that by the end of it, you'll fall for her. Chakraborty, who gained 25 kgs for the film, is the queen bee who will leave you with a wow factor. Being my first Bengali film ever, Chakraborty sure has impressed me.

The Bengali drama comes with romance and humor

Fatafati is a lot more than just raising awareness regarding body shaming. It teaches you humility, acceptance, and respect. But more than its sensitive and warm screenplay, it never becomes overly nagging or preachy. What adds to the fun is the hint of comedy and romance that has been nicely infused in the script, making it a complete package.

Chatterjee is a 'dream husband'

Chatterjee, who essays the role of Bachaspati (Phullora's husband), loves and supports his wife. He is always encouraging and comes off as every woman's "dream husband." But, it was Raktim Samanta as Gogol, who won my heart. His moments with Chakraborty are endearing. Swastika Dutta as Biki is so annoying and mean to Phullora, that you'd have to admire her acting.

Areas where the film lagged

One of the aspects where Mukherjee lost points, is in the film's editing. The first half seems too stretched, to the extent that you may lose interest. Although it picks up pace later, there are some scenes related to Phullora's popularity that seem far-fetched. The four songs seemed forceful; they could've been deleted, eventually cutting on the film's time.

More than acting, the film's beauty lies in its writing

The film was originally released in the theaters in May. However, its screening was mostly limited to West Bengal. But now that it's out on OTT, you shouldn't skip watching it. The things that stayed with me are its beautiful writing, realistic art direction, and of course, the messages it delivered through its story. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.

