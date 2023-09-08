Joker to John Wick: Hollywood anti-heroes we love

Joker to John Wick: Hollywood anti-heroes we love

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 08, 2023

Best Hollywood anti-heroes we can't hate

In the world of our idealistic superheroes reside some anti-heroes who defy conventional moral norms and challenge our notions of heroism. These complex characters often find themselves on the fringes of society, sitting on the fence between right and wrong, and make their way to the audiences' hearts with their flawed yet fascinating personalities. Here are some of the most iconic and unforgettable anti-heroes.

Joker in 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix's iconic portrayal of the titular character in Todd Phillips's 2019 film Joker got him an Oscar. The film gives you a glimpse into the origin story of Batman's nemesis. Phoenix brilliantly captures the descent into madness and chaos of Arthur Fleck, a troubled man pushed to the brink by a cruel society. His transformation is both disturbing and mesmerizing.

Frank Castle in 'The Punisher'

The Marvel character, Frank Castle, in the vigilante action TV series The Punisher, is your quintessential anti-hero. Driven by personal tragedy and a thirst for vengeance, Castle dispenses brutal justice upon criminals. A former US Marine Corps Scout turns into one of the most brutal vigilantes after witnessing the killing of his wife and two children by the mob.

John Wick in 'John Wick'

Keanu Reeves embodies the ultimate anti-hero John Wick in the popular action thriller film series of the same name. Wick, a former hitman seeking vengeance for the death of his beloved dog, portrays a relentless and unstoppable force of nature. Isn't it almost impossible not to love him? He creates a fascinating anti-hero who blurs the line between good and bad.

Jules Winnfield in 'Pulp Fiction'

Samuel L Jackson as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's iconic film Pulp Fiction embodies the essence of a morally ambiguous anti-hero. As a hitman for a gangster, Winnfield fights existential questions and has a change of heart after surviving a near-death experience. Jackson is as charismatic as he is while balancing ruthless professionalism and acting as a moral compass to the crime drama film.

Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather'

Michael Corleone, portrayed by Al Pacino, in Francis Ford Coppola's epic crime film series The Godfather, is your ultimate tragic anti-hero. Initially reluctant to embrace the family's criminal empire, Corleone evolves into a ruthless and cunning figure who ultimately succumbs to the allure of power. He transforms from a reluctant young war hero into a formidable yet morally compromised ruthless don.

