'The Nun II': Know all about cast, premise, early reviews

Written by Isha Sharma September 01, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

'The Nun II' will release in India on September 7

Do you love being startled due to sudden jumpscares and adore films that offer oodles of thrill? The upcoming Hollywood film The Nun II might be looking at you! It features an ensemble cast of Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Anna Popplewell, and Storm Reid, among others. It'll be released in India on September 7, while the US premiere will take place on September 8.

New to the franchise? Here's what you need to know

The Nun II, directed by Michael Chaves, is a sequel to The Nun and the ninth film in the Conjuring horror franchise. Other feature movies in this universe include The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The franchise is known for its jumpscares.

Here's more about the story, the crew of the drama

The film is set four years after the events of The Nun and will follow Sister Irene's (Farmiga) horrific experiences as she once again confronts Valak (Aarons), the demon nun at a boarding school in France. The horror movie is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, edited by Gregory Plotkin, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The movie will have an ample amount of violence

Director Chavez told SFX magazine about the horror quotient in the film, "I think that this does get darker. Even audiences have said this when we screened it. It is definitely more violent than what they expected from a Conjuring movie." "It's always a delicate balance. It's definitely scary, it's 100 percent delivered on that," he added, warning viewers about the gory content.

Here's what the early reviews say

A few reviews for the horror thriller are out. Journalist Brian Davids tweeted, "[It's] infinitely better than the first installment. The characters of Irene and Maurice are explored in a more meaningful way, and the greater Conjuring Universe is impacted rather significantly." ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeie opined, "They up the scares in a big way. It's a great film for this time of year."

