David Fincher's birthday: Looking at filmmaker's collaborations with Brad Pitt

Written by Isha Sharma August 28, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to director David Fincher!

Known for projects replete with suspense, thrill, and old-world charm, David Fincher's work has knocked audiences' socks off time and again. Thanks to his ability to etch out memorable characters and a storyline that keeps you guessing, Fincher has constructed an inimitable filmography. On his 61st birthday, we look back at the work he has done with one of his favorite muses, Brad Pitt.

'Fight Club' (1999)

"The first rule of Fight Club is...you don't talk about Fight Club!" A must-watch film if you are just stepping foot into understanding Hollywood cinema, Fincher's Fight Club is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon that has inspired actors and directors for decades. Pitt starred as Tyler Durden, a soap salesman disenchanted with life and suffocated in the trappings of capitalism and consumerism.

'Se7en' (1995)

Se7en is headlined by Pitt and Morgan Freeman, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey making up the additional cast. The 1995 film follows a soon-to-be-retired detective, William Somerset (Freeman), and his young, new partner, David Mills (Pitt), who race against time to combat a serial killer before he commits ghastly serial killings based on the seven deadly sins. Rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald's short story of the same name, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button traces the story of the eponymous hero who ages in reverse. A resounding box office success, it won three Academy Awards: Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup, and Best Art Direction. Cate Blanchett, Julia Ormond, and Tilda Swinton, among others, co-starred in the fantasy romantic drama film.

Fincher's career and filmography at a glance

Fincher has also directed well-known movies such as Zodiac, The Social Network, and Gone Girl. He also directed two episodes of the political thriller show House of Cards﻿ as well as seven episodes of the detective procedural drama Mindhunter. His next film is The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender and Charles Parnell. It'll have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

