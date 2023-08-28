Happy birthday, Jennifer Coolidge: Performances that prove actor's comedic genius

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 28, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Actor Jennifer Coolidge celebrates her 62nd birthday on Monday

Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge has established herself as a true comedic powerhouse in a career spanning over three decades. With her impeccable timing and captivating screen presence, she consistently managed to leave audiences in stitches and shines through in every performance she undertakes. As the comedy icon celebrates her 62nd birthday on Monday, we gather her five standout performances that showcase her remarkable talent.

Tanya McQuoid - 'The White Lotus' (2021- present)

Mike White's satirical black comedy, The White Lotus—one of HBO's most iconic shows—served as a pivotal turning point in Coolidge's career, providing the veteran actor much-needed boost. Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid—a billionaire heiress grappling with depression—and there's no denying that her involvement adds an undeniable layer of brilliance to the series. Notably, Coolidge earned a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for her compelling performance.

Sophie Kaczyński - '2 Broke Girls' (2011-17)

Depicting the role of Sophie Kaczyński—a quirky, confident, and flamboyant Polish businesswoman—Coolidge's portrayal in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls emerges as a standout gem within the series. It starred Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings in the lead. Coolidge's larger-than-life personality made her a memorable presence on the show. Additionally, her ability to encompass physical comedy into her performance elevates the character's comedic moments.

Fiona Montgomery - 'A Cinderella Story' (2004)

Coolidge's portrayal of Fiona Montgomery in Hilary Duff starrer A Cinderella Story unfolds as a comedic delight that adds a memorable twist to the beloved tale. Coolidge brings to life her signature humor to the character of Fiona—effortlessly fashioning a wicked stepmother who is both comically over-the-top and surprisingly relatable. With impeccable comedic timing, Coolidge steals the show with her unique antics and wit.

Jeanine Stifler - 'American Pie' (1999-2012)

In the American Pie film series, Coolidge showcased her comedic prowess, epitomized through the iconic character Jeanine Stifler. Portraying an eccentric and uninhibited mother, the actor injects a remarkable wave of humor, boldness, and unexpected warmth into the role. Her remarkable portrayal of Jeanine significantly contributed to elevating the comedic essence and vivacity of the coming-of-age teen sex comedy film franchise to new heights.

Amanda Buffamonteezi - 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' (2003)

Coolidge also graced the iconic show F.R.I.E.N.D.S with her presence, and this particular episode stands out vividly, thanks to her contagious energy! As Amanda, Coolidge takes absurdity to new heights in the most hilarious manner, effortlessly crafting a persona that even prompts Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) to cringe. She appeared in Season 10, Episode 3, The One With Ross's Tan.

