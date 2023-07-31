Happy birthday, JK Rowling: Amusing facts about sorceress of storytelling

Entertainment

Happy birthday, JK Rowling: Amusing facts about sorceress of storytelling

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 31, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Prolific writer JK Rowling celebrates her 58th birthday on Monday

Joanne Rowling—popularly known as JK Rowling—gifted the world with Harry Potter's enchanting realm of magic 26 years ago, and we can never thank her enough! As a then-broke, single mother, little did she know that her out-of-the-world imagination would make her a household name and a millionaire. On her 58th birthday on Monday, which she shares with Potter, we gather amusing facts about Rowling.

Did you know 'Harry Potter' manuscript was rejected 12 times?

Despite the marvel in the Harry Potter series, Rowling faced numerous rejections with its first manuscript. When she completed her manuscript, she sent it to an agent, only to receive a response stating they weren't interested. As per Rowling, the manuscript was turned down 12 times before Bloomsbury recognized its enchantment and took the leap of faith to publish it. The rest is history!

When Rowling penned 'Harry Potter' ideas on vomit bag

In 2017, Rowling, in a series of tweets, revealed the fascinating origin of one of the most iconic elements in the Harry Potter series. She recounted how, while on a flight without any writing materials at hand, she found herself struck by inspiration—the names of the Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. The best thing she could write on was an airplane "vomit" bag.

When Rowling was perceived as 'male author'

Rowling was previously perceived as a male author. But why? Apparently, her publisher reportedly encouraged her to use two initials in her name—despite not having a middle name—due to concerns that a book by a female author "might face challenges." Thus, Rowling decided to use the initials JK: J stands for her first name, while K was chosen in honor of her grandmother, Kathleen.

Rowling created dementors in 'Harry Potter,' after suffering from depression

At the age of 25, Rowling became a mother while being in a very short-lived and unhappy marriage. Her challenging circumstances led her into clinical depression. So, in HP books, she created creatures that depicted her struggles. The dementors—introduced in Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban—are symbolic representations of her struggle with depression, as these creatures feed off the happiness of the living.

There is one possession that Rowling treasures most

Rowling's precious possession of a cherished set of first-edition Jane Austen novels might make any bibliophile envious. Looking back at the author's past, it becomes evident that her love for literature began even before she could talk. Interestingly, Rowling's journey as a writer didn't start in 1997, but when she was just six years old, she penned her first story about a rabbit.

Poll Do you think 'Harry Potter' books are better than the movies?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline